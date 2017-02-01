Torchmark Corp. Q4 Income Climbs 7%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Torchmark":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Torchmark Corp. (TMK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $140.3 million, or $1.16 per share. This was up from $131.1 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $975 million. This was up from $934 million last year.

Torchmark Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $140.3 Mln. vs. $131.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q4): $975 Mln vs. $934 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.4%

