Top Female Celebrities To Join Post Trump-inauguration Women's March

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The list of celebrities who have announced their interest to join the Women's March on Washington, to be held on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, is growing.





More than 100,000 are expected to convene on January 21 at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol, to attend what is dubbed as anti-Trump march.

Further, more than 150 solidarity marches are planned around the United States and the world that day.

The organizers of the Women's March said women from diverse backgrounds in solidarity with people from marginalized groups, in the light of recent public attacks, will unite in Washington for the protection of their rights, safety, health, and families.

"Women's March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration, Congress, Senate, State and Local governments on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights," the organizers added.

Notable female celebrities who plan to participate include Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Cher, Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Hari Nef, Julianne Moore, Debra Messing, Patricia Arquette, Chelsea Handler, Danielle Brooks, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, Margo Jefferson and Frances McDormand.

They will either participate in the march or express solidarity with the marchers in other ways, organizers said.

