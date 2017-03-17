Erweiterte Funktionen


Top Boeing Executive Patrick Shanahan Named US Deputy Defense Secretary




17.03.17 16:16
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan is President Donald Trump's choice to be the United States' new Deputy Defense Secretary.


The White House Thursday announced the nomination of Shanahan as well as five other individuals to key civilian posts at the Department of Defense. Robert Daigle, Director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation; Elaine McCusker, Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense; David Norquist, Under Secretary of Defense and Comptroller; Kenneth Rapuano, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security; and David Joel Trachtenberg, Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.


A Pentagon spokesman said all are highly qualified individuals who were personally recommended by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.


Bob Work will continue to serve as Deputy Defense Secretary until Shanahan is confirmed by the Senate.


Shanahan, from Washington state, is currently Boeing's Senior Vice President for supply chain and operations, responsible for oversight of the company's manufacturing operations and supplier management functions.


Previously, Shanahan was vice president and general manager of Boeing Missile Defense Systems and vice president and general manager for Rotorcraft Systems in Philadelphia, where he was responsible for all U.S. Army Aviation, including the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, and the CH-47 Chinook and the AH-64D Apache helicopters.


