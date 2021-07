Tocvan Drills 15.3 meters of 1.1 g/t Au in New 4-Trench Extension – Defines new mineralized trend over a 500 meter strike at Pilar

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Siemens":

Quelle: IRW Press

Calgary, Alberta – July 27, 2021. Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE: “TOC”) (“Tocvan” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce results for the next four drill holes from its Phase II drill program (the “Program”) at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. A Phase II drill program was completed in June with over 3,500 meters of reverse circulation (RC) ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung