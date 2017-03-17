Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
Tobacco Stocks Moving Notably Higher On Choppy Trading Day
17.03.17 19:44
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Friday, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.
Tobacco stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index climbing by 1.1 percent.
Universal Corporation (UVV) and British American Tobacco (BTI) are turning in two of the sector's best performances in afternoon trading.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.900,76 $
|5.900,05 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.912 $
|4.574 $
Werte im Artikel
5.901
+0,01%
-0,06%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.900,76 $
|+0,01%
|16.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|OHR PHARM
|26.11.15
|4
|Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne .
|28.05.15
|5
|Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im .
|20.09.11
|11
|heute haben die Amis
|12.05.04
|16
|Steinberg zeichnen?
|16.10.03