Tinexta - Management confident of meeting FY21 guidance




15.11.21 07:35
Edison Investment Research

Tinexta’s Q321 results indicated underlying improved momentum in FY21 when we account for the tough comparative provided by Q320 and the inherent seasonality of some of the businesses. Ahead of the financially important Q4 trading period, management is confident of meeting its FY21 guidance. Following the recent external investment in Tinexta’s Digital Trust (DT) business unit, we believe more M&A is likely in the near-term, which has historically been positive for growth prospects. Our underlying estimates for the business units are unchanged as is our DCF-based valuation of €41/share.

