Tinexta - Incorporating management’s FY22–24 guidance

Tinexta delivered FY21 results that were in line with our expectations, while undertaking a higher-than-average level of M&A as it sought to develop further the services it provides to customers and grow its international presence. Management’s new three-year (FY22–24) business plan points to attractive growth for revenue (low double digit) and adjusted EBITDA (mid-double digit) from a combination of organic growth, further M&A and cost efficiencies. Our estimate for adjusted EBITDA in FY22 is broadly unchanged, but we reduce our estimate for FY23 by c 4%. Recent share price weakness means our DCF-based valuation of €42 per share (previously €41) offers significant upside potential.