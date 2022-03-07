Tinexta - Guiding to mid double-digit profit growth to FY24

Tinexta’s FY21 headline results for revenue and adjusted EBITDA were in line with our expectations. The new three-year business plan is based on continued organic growth due to leadership in its reference markets (which are mainly experiencing structural growth), further domestic and international M&A and improved operating and cost efficiencies. Management is guiding for a mid-double-digit CAGR for adjusted EBITDA to FY24. Ahead of the publication of full financial results, our provisional new estimates reflect a modest increase to FY22 but a reduction in FY23. The latter reflects the new guidance, recent M&A (Evalue) and more conservative scheduling of the anticipated benefits from the Forvalue acquisition, completed in FY21. The recent share price weakness has seen near-term multiples return towards more attractive levels.