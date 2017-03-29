Tinder Moving To Desktop

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tinder launched a web version of its dating app, called Tinder Online, mainly focusing users in developing markets with limited storage on their mobile phones.



The company also aims users in places where mobile phones are not welcome, like class rooms.

To access the browser-based applet Tinder Online, the users can visit tinder.com. Instead of swiping, they can either drag a prospective match's card to the right or left.

The desktop version will require one to log in with Facebook account, while the rest of the app's design is relatively the same as mobile app. Tinder said that it optimized the desktop version for messaging, and the users can view their match's profile while they chat.

Tinder Online is currently being tested in a handful of countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden. It is likely to arrives in the US later this year.

In certain markets, the company is also testing the ability to log in through SMS. It is expected that Tinder Online will be launched globally soon.

In its blog post on Tuesday, Tinder said, "Introducing Tinder Online: a fun, new web experience and your English professor's worst nightmare. . With Tinder Online, you can swipe anywhere in the world you have an internet connection. And while the online experience is slightly more limited than the mobile app experience (for now), it's still the Tinder you know and love."

