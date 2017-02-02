Time Warner Sued By NYS For Glacial Internet Speeds

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spectrum, formerly known as Time Warner Cable, and its parent cable operator Charter Communications, Inc.



are sued by New York's attorney general, for lying about internet speeds.

The second-largest cable operator in the US and Spectrum are alleged to have provided subpar services, with internet speeds slower than their advertisement. Following a 16-month investigation, Eric Schneiderman filed the lawsuit in Manhattan's State Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Charter acquired Time Warner Cable for about $60 billion in a deal that was completed in May 2016.

In the lawsuit, Schneiderman noted that from at least January 1, 2012 to the present, Spectrum-TWC conducted a systematic scheme to defraud and mislead subscribers with a promise to deliver Internet service that it knew it could not and would not deliver.

Spectrum-TWC is the largest provider of residential Internet services in New York State, providing service to approximately 2.5 million households. The lawsuit reportedly notes that Charter would have to reimburse customers up to $1 billion for each year since 2012.

Schneiderman reportedly said at a press conference Wednesday that customers gets only 85 Mbps on average for a promise of 300 Mbps for $110 a month. Those paying $70 a month for 100 Mbps were getting 50 Mbps. Wi-Fi speeds were 80 percent slower, on average, than the given promise.

Charter said in a statement, "We are disappointed that the NY Attorney General chose to file this lawsuit regarding Time Warner Cable's broadband speed advertisements that occurred prior to Charter's merger."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM