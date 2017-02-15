Time Warner Obtains Shareholder Approval Of Merger Agreement
15.02.17 22:41
dpa-AFX
DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc.
(TWX) announced its shareholders voted to adopt the merger agreement between AT&T Inc. and the company, with 78% of the outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor; and of the shares voted, 99% were cast in favor of the proposal. The company continues to expect the transaction to close before year-end 2017.
Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said: "In addition to providing shareholders with immediate value and the ability to participate in the upside of the combined company, the deal advances our long-term operational strategy. By combining Time Warner's leading brands and video content with AT&T's distribution, we will accelerate our ability to innovate, develop and deliver the next generation of video services, making our content even more valuable to consumers and business partners."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,12 $
|40,75 $
|0,37 $
|+0,91%
|15.02./23:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00206R1023
|A0HL9Z
|43,89 $
|36,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,734 €
|+0,79%
|21:14
|NYSE
|41,12 $
|+0,91%
|22:00
|Frankfurt
|38,66 €
|+0,72%
|19:46
|Hamburg
|38,40 €
|+0,68%
|08:16
|Hannover
|38,40 €
|+0,68%
|08:16
|Xetra
|38,60 €
|+0,64%
|15:41
|Düsseldorf
|38,40 €
|+0,52%
|09:23
|Berlin
|38,49 €
|+0,25%
|18:42
|Stuttgart
|38,682 €
|0,00%
|21:47
|München
|38,40 €
|-0,08%
|11:01
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|96
|AT&T
|20:36