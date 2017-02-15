Erweiterte Funktionen

Time Warner Obtains Shareholder Approval Of Merger Agreement




15.02.17 22:41
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc.

(TWX) announced its shareholders voted to adopt the merger agreement between AT&T Inc. and the company, with 78% of the outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor; and of the shares voted, 99% were cast in favor of the proposal. The company continues to expect the transaction to close before year-end 2017.


Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said: "In addition to providing shareholders with immediate value and the ability to participate in the upside of the combined company, the deal advances our long-term operational strategy. By combining Time Warner's leading brands and video content with AT&T's distribution, we will accelerate our ability to innovate, develop and deliver the next generation of video services, making our content even more valuable to consumers and business partners."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


41,12 $ 40,75 $ 0,37 $ +0,91% 15.02./23:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 36,10 $
Werte im Artikel
41,12 plus
+0,91%
96,32 minus
-0,07%
