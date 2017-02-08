Time Warner Inc. Earnings Rise 13% In Q4
08.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc.
(TWX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $976 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $860 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $7.89 billion. This was up from $7.08 billion last year.
Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $976 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $7.89 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,62 €
|90,02 €
|0,60 €
|+0,67%
|08.02./15:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8873173038
|A0RGAY
|94,80 €
|51,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,62 €
|+0,67%
|15:24
|Stuttgart
|91,00 €
|+1,10%
|13:38
|Frankfurt
|90,564 €
|+0,61%
|13:19
|Berlin
|90,18 €
|+0,38%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|90,40 €
|+0,33%
|09:14
|München
|89,98 €
|+0,10%
|08:00
|NYSE
|96,22 $
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|89,87 €
|-0,02%
|08:12
|Hannover
|89,87 €
|-0,02%
|08:11
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|Time Warner AOL1 (Auch TW.
|23.10.16
|AOL buhlt um schwedische On.
|15.01.07
|Ausblick: Die Märkte am Mittw.
|14.09.05
|1
|Wechsel von zyklischen in anti.
|09.02.04