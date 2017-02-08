Erweiterte Funktionen

Time Warner Inc. Earnings Rise 13% In Q4




08.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc.

(TWX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $976 million, or $1.25 per share. This was up from $860 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $7.89 billion. This was up from $7.08 billion last year.


Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $976 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.25 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $7.89 Bln vs. $7.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
90,62 € 90,02 € 0,60 € +0,67% 08.02./15:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8873173038 A0RGAY 94,80 € 51,25 €
Tradegate (RT) 		90,62 € +0,67%  15:24
Stuttgart 91,00 € +1,10%  13:38
Frankfurt 90,564 € +0,61%  13:19
Berlin 90,18 € +0,38%  08:08
Düsseldorf 90,40 € +0,33%  09:14
München 89,98 € +0,10%  08:00
NYSE 96,22 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
Hamburg 89,87 € -0,02%  08:12
Hannover 89,87 € -0,02%  08:11
  = Realtime
