Tiffany Posting Notable Loss After CEO Steps Down




06.02.17 19:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany (TIF) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Monday, with the luxury goods retailer currently down by 2.4 percent.



The drop by Tiffany comes after the company said Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer.

Chairman Michael J. Kowalski will serve as interim CEO while the company's board searches for a successor.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Aktuell
