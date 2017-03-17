Erweiterte Funktionen

Tiffany & Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4




17.03.17 12:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings dropped to $181.8 million, or $1.45 per share. This was lower than $186.8 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.


Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $181.8 Mln. vs. $186.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



