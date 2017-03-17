Tiffany & Co. Earnings Retreat 3% In Q4
17.03.17 12:00
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tiffany & Co. (TIF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $181.8 million, or $1.45 per share. This was lower than $186.8 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.21 billion last year.
Tiffany & Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $181.8 Mln. vs. $186.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,48 €
|83,73 €
|-0,25 €
|-0,30%
|17.03./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8865471085
|872811
|87,46 €
|52,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|83,48 €
|-0,30%
|11:39
|NYSE
|89,98 $
|0,00%
|16.03.17
|Berlin
|83,16 €
|-1,01%
|08:08
|München
|82,51 €
|-1,07%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|83,04 €
|-1,12%
|08:14
|Stuttgart
|83,20 €
|-1,32%
|11:23
|Frankfurt
|81,881 €
|-2,45%
|11:42
