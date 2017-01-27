Thyssenkrupp FY Adj. EBIT Declines, Proposes Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "thyssenkrupp":

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) Friday announced a decline in adjusted EBIT for the full year to around 1.5 billion euros.





The company proposed dividend of 15 cents per share.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year, the company expected adjusted EBIT of around 1.7 billion euros. The long term target of adjusted EBTI was 2 billion euros. Further, the company said the first quarter will be in line with its guidance and expects to achieve full year targets.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM