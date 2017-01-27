Erweiterte Funktionen
Thyssenkrupp FY Adj. EBIT Declines, Proposes Dividend
27.01.17 10:56
dpa-AFX
DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) Friday announced a decline in adjusted EBIT for the full year to around 1.5 billion euros.
The company proposed dividend of 15 cents per share.
Looking ahead to the fiscal year, the company expected adjusted EBIT of around 1.7 billion euros. The long term target of adjusted EBTI was 2 billion euros. Further, the company said the first quarter will be in line with its guidance and expects to achieve full year targets.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,289 €
|24,029 €
|0,26 €
|+1,08%
|27.01./18:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007500001
|750000
|24,58 €
|12,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,289 €
|+1,08%
|18:52
|Frankfurt
|24,355 €
|+1,75%
|18:33
|Berlin
|24,38 €
|+1,71%
|17:45
|Xetra
|24,35 €
|+1,67%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|24,252 €
|+1,40%
|18:40
|Düsseldorf
|24,205 €
|+1,21%
|14:50
|Hamburg
|24,145 €
|+1,11%
|10:39
|München
|24,27 €
|+0,87%
|13:04
|Hannover
|24,22 €
|+0,08%
|15:42
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|25,30 $
|0,00%
|26.01.17
