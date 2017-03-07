Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

Erweiterte Funktionen


07.03.17 19:26
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of long-term securities auctions on Tuesday with the sale of $24 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted slightly below average demand.


The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.630 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.74.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.423 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.78.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82.


Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



