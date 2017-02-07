Erweiterte Funktionen


Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand




07.02.17 19:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, attracting average demand.


The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.423 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.78.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.472 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.97.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.81.


Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:45 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus Group SE: Marwan Laho [...]
20:37 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Das Bo [...]
20:32 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Mixed After Paring Early Gains
20:25 , dpa-AFX
Iranian Leader Claims Trump Reveals "Real Fa [...]
20:17 , dpa-AFX
Gold Rises As Fed Muddies Rate Hike View
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...