Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand




10.01.17 19:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday, attracting above average demand.


The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.472 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.97.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.452 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.79.


Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.


