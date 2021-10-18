Thrace Plastics - Investing for the future

Thrace continued to successfully service high medical sector demand and support customers elsewhere in the face of input cost pressures in H121. Cash generation has boosted balance sheet strength and Thrace plans to increase capex to enhance business capabilities and its sustainability credentials. With more normal trading (ie sharply lower medical sector demand) factored in for FY22 and beyond – including slightly raised estimates – the valuation does not look stretched and the outlook for cash generation should present further opportunities to enhance returns.