Thousands Strip Down To Their Underwear During 'No Pants Subway Ride'




09.01.17 15:42
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Sunday, tens of thousands of people took off their pants on subways in over 60 cities in over 25 countries around the world.


In New York, the No Pants Subway Ride took place in windy 22F degree weather and was spread out over seven meeting points and eleven subway lines.


It was the 16th year the Annual No Pants Subway Ride organized by Improv Everywhere, a New York City-based comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places. Created in August of 2001 by Charlie Todd, Improv Everywhere aims to surprise and delight random strangers through positive pranks, or "missions."


Participants are told to travel on trains and act as they normally would until they remove their pants at given an assigned point.


