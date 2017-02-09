Thomson Reuters Sees FY17 Adj. EPS Above Market; To Buyback Addl. $1 Bln Shares

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Thomson Reuters":

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO, TRI) Thursday said it expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, consistent with its previously disclosed objective.





On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.34 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also expects low single-digit revenue growth, and adjusted EBITDA margin between 28.8% to 29.8%.

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters stated that 2017 is the year the firm works to accelerate revenue growth.

Further, the company's board of directors approved an additional $1 billion share buyback program.

In February 2017, the Thomson Reuters board approved a $0.02 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.38 per common share. A quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share is payable on March 15 to common shareholders of record as of February 23, 2017.

