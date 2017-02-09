Thomson Reuters Corporation Q4 Earnings Fall 23%
09.02.17 12:52
dpa-AFX
OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.
TO) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $274 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $358 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.86 billion. This was down from $2.88 billion last year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.2% -Revenue (Q4): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,409 €
|41,409 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.02./14:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA8849031056
|864655
|42,90 €
|31,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,409 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|München
|41,89 €
|+0,47%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|41,888 €
|+0,46%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|41,60 €
|+0,21%
|13:18
|NYSE
|44,68 $
|0,00%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|41,76 €
|-0,02%
|09:53