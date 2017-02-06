Erweiterte Funktionen

Thomson Reuters Agrees To Acquire Clarient Global, Avox




06.02.17 13:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO, TRI) Monday said it signed a definitive agreements to acquire Clarient Global LLC and Avox Ltd.

Upon closing of the deal, the businesses run by clarient and Avox will be integrated into Thomson Reuters portfolio of risk management, compliance and reference data offerings.


The financial aspects of the deal was not revealed. The acquisitions of Clarient and Avox are expected to close by the end of first quarter.


Clarient is working in the global Know Your Customer and client reference data platform segment. It is a Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. or DTCC company founded with Barclays, BNY Mellon, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and State Street. While Avox, a subsidiary of DTCC, is a supplier of legal entity data, hierarchies and identifiers on financial entities globally.


Steve Pulley, Managing Director, Risk Managed Services, Thomson Reuters said, "We are excited to sign these acquisitions, bringing with them significant continued commitment of a wide range of customers including the founder banks of Clarient."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,728 € 41,501 € 0,227 € +0,55% 06.02./14:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA8849031056 864655 42,75 € 30,51 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,409 € 0,00%  02.02.17
Frankfurt 41,728 € +0,55%  08:07
München 41,695 € +0,39%  08:00
Düsseldorf 41,785 € +0,37%  09:29
Stuttgart 41,826 € +0,26%  13:48
NYSE 45,02 $ 0,00%  03.02.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...