Thomas Cook Sees FY Underlying Operating Result In Line With Market Estimates




28.03.17 08:34
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group plc (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L), in its pre-close trading update, said that trading is progressing in line with expectations.

Overall demand for its summer holidays is strong, despite some margin pressure in parts of the business due to more competition.


Based on the current trading performance, the company continues to expect full-year underlying operating result to be in line with current market expectations.


The company noted that Winter 2016/17 closing out as expected, with bookings similar to last year's levels, while summer bookings are up 10% with strong growth to Greece and smaller European destinations.


Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive, said, "Customers' appetite to go abroad on holiday this summer is good across all our markets despite continued political and economic uncertainty. .. After a slow start to the season and a tough year in 2016, we're seeing early signs that customers are beginning to go back to Turkey and Egypt."


Bookings to Greece grew up by around 40% versus last year with the decision to expand holiday offering to that country. Smaller destinations like Cyprus, Bulgaria and Croatia are also proving popular.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,023 € 1,04 € -0,017 € -1,63% 28.03./09:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1VYCH82 A0MR3W 1,21 € 0,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,028 € 0,00%  27.03.17
Frankfurt 1,03 € +0,19%  08:03
Düsseldorf 1,029 € -0,58%  08:05
Berlin 1,038 € -1,24%  09:18
München 1,03 € -1,25%  08:00
Xetra 1,023 € -1,63%  09:14
Stuttgart 1,013 € -2,22%  09:51
  = Realtime
