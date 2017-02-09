Thomas Cook Q1 Pretax Loss Widens; Revenue Up 1%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Thomas Cook Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Thomas Cook Group plc (TCKGY.PK, TCG.L) reported a Group loss from operations (EBIT) for the first quarter of 67 million pounds, compared to a loss of 78 million pounds, last year.



However, due to higher separately disclosed finance charges relating mainly to the issuance of our new 750 million pounds bond during December 2016, the Group's loss before tax widened to 135 million pounds from a loss of 116 million pounds, previous year. Underlying loss from operations (Underlying EBIT) was 49 million pounds, a year-on-year improvement of 2%.

First-quarter Group revenue increased by 1% to 1.62 billion pounds, due to growth in sales of holidays to Spain, Greece and long haul destinations, together with new seat-only routes, mitigating the impact of reduced sales to Turkey and Egypt.

Peter Fankhauser, Chief Executive of Thomas Cook said: "Our businesses in the UK and Northern Europe continued last summer's strong performance into the first quarter, while our tour operating business in Continental Europe also improved. This helped to offset the pressures that Condor is experiencing in the German airline market. We have taken measures to address Condor's challenges and expect to start to see the benefits come through in the second half, as we set out in November."

Looking forward, Thomas Cook said it continues to expect operating result in fiscal 2017 to be in line with current market expectations. The Group expects profit improvement measures at Condor to positively impact Condor's performance in the second half, following continued weakness in the first half. Therefore Thomas Cook expects the Group's positive performance to be weighted more towards the second half than usual.

"We have a number of exciting new customer initiatives coming this summer. These include the further roll-out of our successful 24-hour satisfaction promise to cover 80% of our customers, and the launch of a brand new mobile in-flight entertainment system. We are also making good progress on our own-brand hotel portfolio, with ten new hotels set to open for the summer, including our second Casa Cook in Kos," Peter Fankhauser added.

