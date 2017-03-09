Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand

Erweiterte Funktionen


09.03.17 19:25
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After auctions of three-year and ten-year notes earlier this week, the Treasury Department sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting average demand.


The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.170 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.


The Treasury sold $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.005 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.25.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.30.


Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.


