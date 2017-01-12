Erweiterte Funktionen


Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand




12.01.17 19:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following three-year and ten-year note auctions earlier this week, the Treasury Department sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting average demand.


The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.914 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.152 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.


Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $20 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:28 , dpa-AFX
Waiver For Defense Secretary Nominee Clears [...]
20:16 , dpa-AFX
'Handelsblatt': Staat hat dank Niedrigzinsen 240 [...]
19:57 , dpa-AFX
Giuliani To Advise Trump On Cybersecurity Ef [...]
19:44 , dpa-AFX
FCC Says Verizon, AT&T Violate Net Neutra [...]
19:40 , dpa-AFX
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Verdacht auf Abgasbetrug [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...