Erweiterte Funktionen



Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports 12% Advance In Q4 Profit




31.01.17 12:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $956.5 million, or $2.41 per share. This was higher than $852.9 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.95 billion. This was up from $4.65 billion last year.


Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $956.5 Mln. vs. $852.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $2.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
134,83 € 134,78 € 0,05 € +0,04% 31.01./14:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8835561023 857209 144,32 € 107,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		134,83 € +0,04%  08:54
NYSE 143,29 $ 0,00%  30.01.17
Frankfurt 133,965 € -0,42%  08:39
München 133,92 € -0,71%  08:01
Stuttgart 132,731 € -0,75%  11:28
Düsseldorf 133,97 € -0,99%  08:40
Berlin 133,52 € -1,11%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...