Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports 12% Advance In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $956.5 million, or $2.41 per share. This was higher than $852.9 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.95 billion. This was up from $4.65 billion last year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $956.5 Mln. vs. $852.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $2.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%

