Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports 12% Advance In Q4 Profit
31.01.17 12:19
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $956.5 million, or $2.41 per share. This was higher than $852.9 million, or $2.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.95 billion. This was up from $4.65 billion last year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $956.5 Mln. vs. $852.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $2.12 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q4): $4.95 Bln vs. $4.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|134,83 €
|134,78 €
|0,05 €
|+0,04%
|31.01./14:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8835561023
|857209
|144,32 €
|107,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|134,83 €
|+0,04%
|08:54
|NYSE
|143,29 $
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Frankfurt
|133,965 €
|-0,42%
|08:39
|München
|133,92 €
|-0,71%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|132,731 €
|-0,75%
|11:28
|Düsseldorf
|133,97 €
|-0,99%
|08:40
|Berlin
|133,52 €
|-1,11%
|08:08