Thermo Fisher Gets U.S. Regulatory Approval For Acquisition Of Finesse




13.02.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

(TMO) said that its pending acquisition of Finesse Solutions, Inc., a leader in the development of scalable control automation systems and software for bioproduction, has received early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.


Thermo Fisher expects to complete the acquisition in the coming days.


In May 2016, Lab equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific agreed to acquire electron microscope maker FEI Co. for about $4.2 billion in cash.


