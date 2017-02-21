Erweiterte Funktionen


There's Now A Champagne Vending Machine In Las Vegas




21.02.17 23:09
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas has become the first hotel in the country to open a champagne vending machine.


According to a report from Travel and Leisure, Mandarin Oriental has placed a Moët & Chandon vending machine that serves up to 320 mini-bottles of champagne on the hotel's 23rd floor at the Sky Lobby. Guests have the option to choose between Moet's Imperial Brut or Imperial Rose.


However, before you can grab a mini-bottle from the vending machine, you have to purchase a $20 gold coin at the front desk after proving that you are 21 years and above.


The vending machine is the only public champagne vending machine in the US, although Moët-Hennessy has set up a similar machine only for its employees at corporate offices in New York City. The machine was first launched at Selfridges department store in London during a Christmas promotion in 2013.


