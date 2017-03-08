There's A Secret Version Of Tinder

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tinder has been operating a secretive, members-only version of its dating app for at least the past six months, TechCrunch reported.





The members-only version, called Tinder Select, is meant exclusively for the elite users on the app, including CEOs, super models and other high-profile people.

TechCrunch quoted a source as saying that Tinder Select is meant "for celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder".

Tinder is said to have invited high-profile people to the platform, with some of them being given the ability to 'nominate' others. However, the nominated persons cannot nominate anyone else.

The Tinder Select criteria might include the Tinder Elo score, an algorithmic rating system across all Tinder users.

According to TechCrunch, Tinder Select features a gradient navy blue 'S' at the top, where the Tinder flame is normally found, and other blue accents replacing the normally seen pinkish orange interface.

Users having access to the Tinder Select layer of the app can toggle on Tinder Select from the top bar. They can also switch back and forth between the regular Tinder and Tinder Select.

However, Tinder has declined to comment on the TechCrunch report.

