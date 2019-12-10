The city of Chennai in India is arming itself against climate change: KfW finances sustainable rainwater management with EUR 150 million

Frankfurt am Main (ots) -- Better protection against flooding for around 550,000 residentsand business owners- Securing of drinking water supplies- Construction of 215 kilometres of rainwater harvesting channelsand infrastructure for rainwater storageToday in India's metropolis of Chennai, KfW Development Bank signed a contractworth EUR 150 million for sustainable rainwater management with the GreaterChennai Corporation (GCC) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for EconomicCooperation and Development (BMZ). The goal of the measure is to establish awide-reaching and integrated rainwater management system, which would benefitaround 550,000 people and business owners. The system is designed to minimisethe effects of flooding and make rainwater available to recharge groundwater,thus preventing scarcity of drinking water supplies."Using an improved rainwater management system and sustainable municipalinfrastructure development in Chennai, we can better protect one of the mostimportant industrial centres in southern India and its commercial areas, alongwith its people, from flooding due to heavy rainfall. This will make them moreresistant to the consequences of climate change," said Prof. Dr Joachim Nagel,member of KfW Group's Executive Board.Chennai is the sixth largest city in India and one of the most densely populatedin the country. Rainwater there is currently totally underutilised, which is whythere was an acute crisis this year when the city's four service reservoirsdried up. Together with GCC, KfW will not only build 215 kilometres of rainwaterharvesting channels, but also an improved infrastructure for storing rainwaterand recharging the groundwater. This includes hundreds of infiltration wells,rainwater storage boxes and absorbing wells. Special infrastructure measuresalso reduce the entry of garbage into the rainwater system, which is close tothe coast, thereby contributing to the protection of the ocean.The project thus supports the goals of KfW's Clean Ocean Initiative, which itlaunched on behalf of the German Federal Government together with the EuropeanInvestment Bank (EIB) and the French development bank AFD.The metropolitan region of Chennai is located just slightly above sea level andhas already been noticeably affected by human-induced climate change. Along withheavy rains and flooding, there is also a high risk of drinking water scarcity,not to mention an overuse of groundwater reserves.More information on KfW Development Bank is available at:http://ots.de/JJgbafContact:KfW, Palmengartenstr. 5 - 9, 60325 FrankfurtKommunikation (KOM), Dr. Charis PöthigTel. +49 (0)69 7431 4683, Fax: +49 (0)69 7431 3266,E-Mail: charis.poethig@kfw.de, Internet: www.kfw.deWeiteres Material: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/41193/4463630OTS: KfWOriginal-Content von: KfW, übermittelt durch news aktuell