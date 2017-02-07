Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Walt Disney":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


The Walt Disney Co Q1 Earnings Retreat 9%




07.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $2.49 billion, or $1.55 per share. This was lower than $2.75 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $14.78 billion. This was down from $15.24 billion last year.


The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $2.49 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $14.78 Bln vs. $15.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
109,00 $ 109,57 $ -0,57 $ -0,52% 07.02./23:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2546871060 855686 111,99 $ 86,25 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		102,05 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Hannover 103,05 € +0,74%  07.02.17
München 102,95 € +0,44%  07.02.17
Berlin 102,62 € +0,31%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 101,953 € +0,22%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 102,74 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Xetra 102,40 € +0,15%  07.02.17
Hamburg 102,31 € -0,20%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 102,21 € -0,22%  07.02.17
NYSE 109,00 $ -0,52%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
265 Zahlen von Walt Disney 07.02.17
61 Walt Disney 19.12.16
  Löschung 23.12.15
4 Allzeithoch am 10.2.2014 Wal. 04.02.15
2 Kauf ????? 12.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...