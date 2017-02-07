The Walt Disney Co Q1 Earnings Retreat 9%
07.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX
BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $2.49 billion, or $1.55 per share. This was lower than $2.75 billion, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $14.78 billion. This was down from $15.24 billion last year.
The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $2.49 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $1.63 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q1): $14.78 Bln vs. $15.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,00 $
|109,57 $
|-0,57 $
|-0,52%
|07.02./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2546871060
|855686
|111,99 $
|86,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,05 €
|+0,15%
|07.02.17
|Hannover
|103,05 €
|+0,74%
|07.02.17
|München
|102,95 €
|+0,44%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|102,62 €
|+0,31%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|101,953 €
|+0,22%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|102,74 €
|+0,15%
|07.02.17
|Xetra
|102,40 €
|+0,15%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|102,31 €
|-0,20%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|102,21 €
|-0,22%
|07.02.17
|NYSE
|109,00 $
|-0,52%
|07.02.17
