The Travelers Companies Inc. Announces 4% Increase In Q4 Profit
24.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX
ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc.
(TRV) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $919 million, or $3.20 per share. This was up from $886 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $7.19 billion. This was up from $6.68 billion last year.
The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $919 Mln. vs. $886 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q4): $3.20 vs. $2.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q4): $7.19 Bln vs. $6.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|111,00 €
|109,50 €
|1,50 €
|+1,37%
|24.01./14:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US89417E1091
|A0MLX4
|118,03 €
|91,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|111,00 €
|+1,37%
|13:31
|Frankfurt
|110,563 €
|+0,84%
|13:59
|Berlin
|109,26 €
|+0,18%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|109,10 €
|+0,04%
|08:13
|Hannover
|109,10 €
|+0,04%
|08:12
|München
|110,27 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|NYSE
|118,04 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|109,11 €
|-0,05%
|09:11
|Stuttgart
|109,185 €
|-0,41%
|08:02
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Neuer Index Wert
|13.11.16