The Travelers Companies Inc. Announces 4% Increase In Q4 Profit




24.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc.

(TRV) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $919 million, or $3.20 per share. This was up from $886 million, or $2.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $7.19 billion. This was up from $6.68 billion last year.


The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $919 Mln. vs. $886 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q4): $3.20 vs. $2.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $2.73 -Revenue (Q4): $7.19 Bln vs. $6.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



