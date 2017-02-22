The TJX Companies, Inc. Profit Rises 2% In Q4
22.02.17 14:59
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc.
(TJX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $677.93 million, or $1.03 per share. This was up from $666.47 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.47 billion. This was up from $8.96 billion last year.
The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $677.93 Mln. vs. $666.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $9.47 Bln vs. $8.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.78 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.89
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,385 $
|76,24 $
|0,145 $
|+0,19%
|22.02./16:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8725401090
|854854
|83,64 $
|71,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,22 €
|+0,74%
|15:37
|Frankfurt
|73,79 €
|+1,22%
|13:22
|Berlin
|72,60 €
|+0,26%
|16:03
|NYSE
|76,385 $
|+0,19%
|16:05
|Stuttgart
|73,20 €
|+0,08%
|15:32
|München
|72,31 €
|-0,88%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|72,31 €
|-0,95%
|08:22
