Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "TJX Companies":
 Aktien      OS    


The TJX Companies, Inc. Profit Rises 2% In Q4




22.02.17 14:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc.

(TJX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $677.93 million, or $1.03 per share. This was up from $666.47 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.47 billion. This was up from $8.96 billion last year.


The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $677.93 Mln. vs. $666.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $9.47 Bln vs. $8.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.78 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.89


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,385 $ 76,24 $ 0,145 $ +0,19% 22.02./16:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8725401090 854854 83,64 $ 71,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		73,22 € +0,74%  15:37
Frankfurt 73,79 € +1,22%  13:22
Berlin 72,60 € +0,26%  16:03
NYSE 76,385 $ +0,19%  16:05
Stuttgart 73,20 € +0,08%  15:32
München 72,31 € -0,88%  08:02
Düsseldorf 72,31 € -0,95%  08:22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 TJX Companies- Nach Kursstur. 29.02.12
3 TJX .... ..............des Kaisers. 04.02.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...