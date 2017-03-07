Erweiterte Funktionen



The Swiss Stock Market Pulled Back On Pharma Weakness




07.03.17 19:06
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest loss.

The weak performance of the pharmaceutical heavyweights pressured the overall market. Traders also remain in a cautious mood ahead of Thursday's announcement from the European Central Bank and Friday's U.S. jobs report.


Investors are also looking ahead of next week's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to hike rate at its policy meeting, but investors are uncertain what impact a rate hike will have on the markets. A rate hike could serve as a catalyst for further gains, or it could trigger a consolidation following the recent surge to record highs.


The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.47 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,623.97. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.32 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.31 percent.


Novartis dropped 1.6 percent and Roche surrendered 0.8 percent. Drug and healthcare stocks were under pressure after U.S. President Trump announced that the Republicans in the House of Representatives had presented a bill to replace Obamacare. Trump stated that they are working on a plan that would promote competition in the pharmaceutical industry.


Exane BNP also downgraded its rating on shares of Novartis to "Underperform" from "Neutral."


Zurich Insurance weakened by 1.0 percent and Sonova forfeited 0.9 percent.


Bank stocks also extended their losses from the previous trading day. Julius Baer and UBS dropped 0.8 percent each, while Credit Suisse fell 0.4 percent.


Sika gained 0.8 percent, recovering from the losses of the previous session. Index heavyweight Nestlé also finished higher by 0.3 percent.


In the broad market, Forbo surged 8.2 percent after it reported stronger than expected results and increased its dividend.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.966 plus
+0,06%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
795 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 02.03.17
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...