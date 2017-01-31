The Swiss Stock Market Pared Its Early Gains And Finished With A Loss

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market climbed in early trade Tuesday, in an attempt to recover some of the losses of the previous day.



However, the market slipped back near the flat line around midday and dropped into negative territory in late trade.

The weak performance of the pharmaceutical stocks was largely responsible for the late pull back. U.S. President Trump held a meeting with the CEOs of a number of major drug companies today and spoke out against the high cost of medications.

Investors also remain in nervous mood after due to Trump's protectionist policies, after he suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months over the weekend and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from 7 predominantly Muslim countries. Traders were also reluctant to make big moves ahead of tomorrow's policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.35 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,310.69. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.58 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.29 percent.

Actelion was among the weakest performing stocks Tuesday, with a loss of 5.1 percent. Pharma stocks were under pressure due to comments from U.S. President Trump. Disappointing results from U.S. companies Eli Lilly and Pfizer also weighed on the sector.

Shares of Galenica declined 0.3 percent and index heavyweight Roche also weakened by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Novartis gained 0.9 percent.

Givaudan dropped 4.2 percent. The manufacturer of fragrance and flavor products reported slower sales growth in the fourth quarter.

Aryzta surrendered 2.2 percent after US shareholder Massachusetts Mutual Life revealed that it has reduced its stake in the company to below 5 percent.

Credit Suisse weakened by 1.4 percent and UBS lost 1.1 percent. Banks were initially up in early trade, after Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $425 million to settle an investigation over alleged money laundering in Russia. However, the banks turned negative after the weak opening on Wall Street.

Cyclicals were among the best performing stocks Tuesday. Schindler increased 1.2 percent, Sika gained 1.0 percent and Kuehne + Nagel added 0.5 percent. Richemont rose 0.5 percent and Swatch climbed 0.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM