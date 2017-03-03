The Swiss Stock Market Managed A Slight Gain - Swiss Life In Focus

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a small increase.



After a weak start, the market managed to climb back near the flat line by around midday.

The overall mood was positive at the end of the trading week, but investors have also begun to turn cautious. Following the strong gains in recent weeks, traders are concerned about the possibility of a correction. Traders were also waiting to see if Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will offer any further clarity on the central bank's outlook for rates at her speech later today.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Friday and finished at 8,670.06. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 1.7 percent, its fourth consecutive week of gains. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.11 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.07 percent.

Shares of Swiss Life were in focus Friday. The stock climbed 1.2 percent after reporting a rise in its net profit for fiscal year 2016. The company also proposed a boost to its dividend.

Credit Suisse advanced 1.1 percent, Zurich Insurance gained 0.8 percent and UBS added 0.6 percent. Index heavyweight Novartis also finished higher by 0.5 percent.

Adecco weakened by 1.0 percent and SGS fell 0.7 percent. Clariant and ABB surrendered 0.6 percent each. Index heavyweight Roche also declined 0.7 percent after surging over 6 percent in the previous session.

LafargeHolcim decreased 0.5 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded its rating on the stock to "Hold" from "Buy."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

