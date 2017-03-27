The Swiss Stock Market Kicked Off The New Trading Week With A Loss

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.03.17 18:26
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a small loss.

Cyclical and financial stocks were under pressure Monday, but the defensive heavyweights provided some support to the market. Traders had their first opportunity to react to the failure of a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.


House Republican leaders decided to withdraw the bill amid indications of a lack of support late last Friday. The inability to advance the bill has cast doubt on U.S. President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.


The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.22 percent Monday and finished at 8,554.54. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.49 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.27 percent.


Givaudan was among the weakest performing stocks Monday, with a loss of 2.1 percent. Shares of Galenica dropped 2.1 percent. The company provided further details on its planned separation late Friday.


Among the cyclicals, LafargeHolcim and Dufry both weakened by 1.2 percent and Adecco surrendered 1.1 percent. Swatch and Richemont each lost 0.9 percent. The watch companies retreated after some comments made by Richemont's Johann Rupert over the weekend.


Zurich Insurance declined 1.8 percent. There were some reports in the Italian press about a capital increase, but the company rejected them.


UBS decreased 0.6 percent, but Credit Suisse gained 0.5 percent.


Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé rose 0.3 percent and Novartis added 0.2 percent. Shares of Roche ended the session unchanged. Jefferies affirmed its "Hold" rating on shares of Nestlé.


