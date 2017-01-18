Erweiterte Funktionen



The Swiss Stock Market Finished With A Slight Gain After Recent Weakness




18.01.17 18:36
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a slight increase, following the modest losses of the past 2 days.

After a positive start, the market slipped below the 8,300 point level in the morning, before recovering again. Bank stocks were under pressure, while the defensive heavyweights provided support.


Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of some upcoming major events. The Fed is expected to release its Beige Book later today and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is also due to give a speech. The European Central Bank will hold its policy meeting tomorrow and Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the President of the United States on Friday.


The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,312.42. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.24 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.13 percent.


Credit Suisse dropped 2.5 percent Wednesday and UBS weakened by 2.1 percent. Julius Baer also finished with a loss of 1.2 percent. The pullback was seen as profit taking after their strong start to the year.


LafargeHolcim was the weakest of the industrial stocks, with a loss of 1.8 percent. Luxury goods companies Swatch and Richemont both surrendered 0.5 percent. Dufry dropped 0.8 percent and Geberit dipped 0.1 percent.


Novartis was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, with an increase of 1.2 percent. CEO Joe Jimenez stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Novartis is shifting to outcome-based pricing. Nestle climbed 0.6 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent.


Aryzta ended the session with an increase of 1.6 percent. Clariant advanced 1.1 percent and Lonza rose 0.9 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.599 plus
+0,51%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
779 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 11.01.17
19 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 20.11.16
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...