The Swiss Stock Market Finished With A Slight Gain After Recent Weakness

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a slight increase, following the modest losses of the past 2 days.



After a positive start, the market slipped below the 8,300 point level in the morning, before recovering again. Bank stocks were under pressure, while the defensive heavyweights provided support.

Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of some upcoming major events. The Fed is expected to release its Beige Book later today and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is also due to give a speech. The European Central Bank will hold its policy meeting tomorrow and Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the President of the United States on Friday.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,312.42. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.24 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index gained 0.13 percent.

Credit Suisse dropped 2.5 percent Wednesday and UBS weakened by 2.1 percent. Julius Baer also finished with a loss of 1.2 percent. The pullback was seen as profit taking after their strong start to the year.

LafargeHolcim was the weakest of the industrial stocks, with a loss of 1.8 percent. Luxury goods companies Swatch and Richemont both surrendered 0.5 percent. Dufry dropped 0.8 percent and Geberit dipped 0.1 percent.

Novartis was the top gainer among the index heavyweights, with an increase of 1.2 percent. CEO Joe Jimenez stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Novartis is shifting to outcome-based pricing. Nestle climbed 0.6 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent.

Aryzta ended the session with an increase of 1.6 percent. Clariant advanced 1.1 percent and Lonza rose 0.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

