The Swiss Stock Market Finished With A Significant Increase

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session solidly in positive territory.



Early gains began to erode ahead of today's expected announcement from the UK regarding the Brexit. However, the market picked up speed in the afternoon and finished just off the session highs.

European Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday received the historic letter from the British Prime Minister Theresa May, invoking the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, thus triggering the formal two-year long process for the UK to leave the European Union. The reaction to the news was rather subdued.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.75 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,661.53. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.70 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.68 percent.

The solid performance of the index heavyweights helped to drive the market higher Wednesday. Novartis climbed 1.0 percent and Roche gained 0.9 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished higher by 0.7 percent. Roche's multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus receive approval from the U.S. FDA.

Lonza jumped 2.3 percent and Syngenta advanced 1.3 percent. Shareholders of Syngenta are awaiting approval by the European Commission for the proposed takeover by ChemChina. Deutsche Bank confirmed its "Buy" rating on the stock.

Sika was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.7 percent. Swiss Life climbed 1.4 percent and Richemont added 1.3 percent.

UBS advanced 1.2 percent and Credit Suisse rose 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, Julius Baer slipped 0.1 percent.

Zurich dropped 0.6 percent and Baloise slipped 0.1 percent. Adecco declined 0.3 percent and Givaudan lost 0.2 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM