The Swiss Stock Market Finished Slightly Lower In Lackluster Trade

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Thursday and remained locked in a sideways pattern throughout the session.



Investors had their first opportunity to react to the minutes of the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Many policy makers on the Federal Reserve back an interest rate hike 'fairly soon' if economy stays on course or strengthens, according to the minutes. However, a number of Fed members said they want the central bank to go slow on raising rates, given uncertainties about the new Trump administration's fiscal and trade proposals.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.19 percent Thursday and finished at 8,569.36. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.31 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.16 percent.

Shares of Swiss Re were in focus after the company reported results for the fourth quarter. The stock fell 1.6 percent after its results fell short of expectations. A strong dividend increase and share buyback announcement failed to overshadow the weak result.

Credit Suisse declined 0.8 percent, UBS surrendered 0.5 percent and Baloise lost 0.4 percent.

Cyclical stocks were also under pressure Thursday. LafargeHolcim and Richemont weakened by 1.1 percent each) and Dufry forfeited 0.8 percent. Actelion also declined 0.9 percent.

Index heavyweight Roche fell 0.5 percent after it reported a death in a clinical study for emicizumab. Novartis also surrendered 0.3 percent. The US FDA granted Zykadia an accelerated approval procedure for a certain form of lung cancer.

Galenica was among the best performing stocks of the session, with a gain of 1.3 percent. Kuehne + Nagel climbed 0.7 percent and Aryzta rose 0.8 percent. Index heavyweight Nestlé also finished higher by 0.7 percent.

Sika increased by 0.3 percent ahead of its earnings report on Friday.

