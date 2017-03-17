The Swiss Stock Market Finished Slightly Higher Ahead Of G20 Meeting

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Friday's session with a slight gain.



The market got off to a weak start, but hesitantly began to increase late in the morning. However, the market broke out going into the close of trade and finished at the session highs.

Traders took a bit of a pause Friday after an eventful week. The Dutch elections and the Federal Reserve rate hike garnered much of the attention this week, in addition to policy meetings by the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank. Investors were also somewhat cautious ahead of a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors being held in Germany over the next two days.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.36 percent Friday and finished at 8,698.53. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 0.3 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.30 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.30 percent.

Swisscom was the top gainer of the session, with an increase of 2.0 percent. HSBC confirmed its "Hold" rating on the stock.

Galenica advanced 1.9 percent after investor Martin Ebner strengthened his position, bringing his stake in the company to over 20 percent.

Cyclical stocks were also in demand Friday. Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.4 percent and LafargeHolcim added 1.3 percent. Adecco increased 1.2 percent and Geberit rose 0.9 percent.

Among the index heavyweights, Roche gained 0.6 percent, while Novartis and Nestlé added 0.4 percent each.

Credit Suisse dipped 0.1 percent and UBS surrendered 0.6 percent. Julius Baer also dropped 1.2 percent.

