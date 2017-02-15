The Swiss Stock Market Finished Near The Highs Of The Year

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a substantial gain, following yesterday's pullback.



The market climbed in early trade, before paring its gains and settling into a sideways trend. Early gains on Wall Street helped to drive the market higher going into the close. The market finished shy of Monday's high for the year, which was around 8,490 points.

Bank stocks benefitted from speculation that the Federal Reserve is likely to announce an interest rate hike sooner than had previously been expected. Solid U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen have convinced investors that a hike is coming soon.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.71 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,486.27. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.62 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.65 percent.

Schindler was in focus, after the company reported results for the full year. Shares of the elevator and escalator manufacturer climbed 1.3 percent. The company also announced a special dividend.

Credit Suisse increased 2.1 percent and UBS rose 1.3 percent. Several analysts confirmed their "Buy" ratings on shares of Credit Suisse, following the company's report yesterday. Julius Baer also finished higher by 1.7 percent.

Sika gained 1.8 percent after HSBC increased its price target on the stock.

The index heavyweights all finished in the green Wednesday. Novartis advanced 0.9 percent and Roche jumped 1.7 percent. Roche has announced a partnership with Medtronic for its diabetes business. Shares of Nestlé also closed higher by 0.2 percent.

LafargeHolcim was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.1 percent. Richemont advanced 0.9 percent and Geberit rose 0.6 percent.

Aryzta fell 3.1 percent. The stock surged by 12 percent during the previous session after a management shake up.

Swiss Life was the only insurance stock to hold onto its early gains, finished higher by 0.9 percent. Zurich Insurance slipped 0.5 percent after Bernstein confirmed its "Underperform" rating on the stock. Swiss Re dropped 1.4 percent and Bâloise lost 0.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

