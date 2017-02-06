The Swiss Stock Market Finished Lower, With Support From Novartis

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a slight loss.



The positive performance of index heavyweight Novartis helped to limit the market's downside Monday.

The mood among investors remained nervous Monday. Traders continue to be concerned over the protectionist stance that has been taken by the Trump administration. Markets in the U.S. were also turning in a flat performance amidst a lack of economic data.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.24 percent Monday and finished at 8,330.93. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.45 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.21 percent.

Sonova was among the weakest performing stocks of the day, with a loss of 2.6 percent. UBS downgraded its rating on shares of the hearing aid manufacturer to "Sell."

The luxury goods companies were also under pressure at the start of the new trading week. Swatch weakened by 2.2 percent and Richemont fell 1.8 percent. Pharmaceutical supplier Lonza also forfeited 1.7 percent.

ABB dropped 1.2 percent ahead of its financial report around mid-week. Swisscom slipped 0.3 percent and Syngenta fell 0.4 percent.

UBS finished lower by 1.1 percent and Credit Suisse surrendered 0.9 percent.

Aryzta was among the few gainers of the session, with an increase of 1.8 percent.

Index heavyweight Novartis climbed by 0.6 percent, while Roche added 0.1 percent. However, Nestlé finished with a loss of 0.3 percent.

