The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Changed On Quiet Day

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a very slight gain.



The market struggled in early trade, but broke out in the afternoon following the positive open on Wall Street. However, the market pared its gains in late trade, which brought it back near the flat line.

Investors were relieved that U.S. President Trump has taken on a more conciliatory tone on China in recent days. Economic data was sparse at the start of the new trading week and investors were also cautious ahead of tomorrow's testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before Congress.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.08 percent Monday and finished at 8,462.88. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.17 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.07 percent.

The index heavyweights turned in a mixed performance Monday. Novartis rose 0.1 percent, while Nestlé slipped 0.2 percent. Roche ended the day unchanged.

Aryzta, Clariant and Credit Suisse were among the best performing stocks, each with a gain of 1.1 percent. Credit Suisse is expected to report fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Julius Baer climbed 1.0 percent, while UBS fell 0.4 percent.

Galenica weakened by 0.5 percent and Swisscom surrendered 0.4 percent.

In the broad market, Comet surged 4.8 percent. The company reported stronger than expected revenues for 2016.

