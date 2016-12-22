The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Changed - Actelion In Focus

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session.



Ultimately, the market ended the day with a small increase, but was little changed overall. Trading activity was rather subdued ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

There was a slew of U.S. economic data released today, but it failed to have much of any impact on the Swiss market. There is very little in the way of major events left to look forward to before 2016 comes to an end. Investors are already starting to look forward to the upcoming elections in the Eurozone.

The Swiss Market Index increased 0.06 percent Thursday and finished at 8,237.98. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.15 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.09 percent.

Shares of Actelion were again in focus. The stock jumped 4.1 percent on the news that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with prospective bidder Johnson & Johnson.

Sonova climbed 1.7 percent and Dufry rose 1.3 percent. Goldman Sachs confirmed its "Buy" rating on Dufry and raised its price target on the stock. Schindler and Swatch also increased by 0.9 percent each.

Among the index heavyweights, Nestlé advanced 0.3 percent and Novartis added 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, Roche finished with a loss of 0.6 percent. Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock.

The bank stocks remained under pressure due to concerns over the Italian banking system. Credit Suisse and UBS each forfeited 0.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM