The Swiss Stock Market Finished Little Changed




28.03.17 18:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Tuesday, but pared its early gains and slipped into negative territory by the afternoon.

The market began to recover some ground after the release of the better than expected U.S. consumer confidence report and ended the day with a very slight increase.


Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in March, jumping to 125.6 in March from a revised 116.1 in February. The increase surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 113.8. Investor concerns over the ability of the Trump administration to implement its policies also eased Tuesday.


The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.03 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,597.02. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.09 percent.


The top performing stock of the session was Dufry, with a gain of 3.5 percent. The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is seeking to buy a stake in the airport retailer.


Bank stocks across Europe turned in a solid performance Tuesday. UBS and Credit Suisse both advanced by 1.0 percent.


ABB climbed 1.0 percent, LafargeHolcim rose 0.6 percent and Geberit added 0.5 percent.


Index heavyweight Nestlé fell 0.5 percent and Novartis dipped 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Roche ended the day with an increase of $0.1 percent.


Galenica weakened by 0.7 percent, extending its losses from the previous session. Swiss Re also forfeited 0.6 percent. Swatch and Richemont surrendered 0.3 percent each.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



