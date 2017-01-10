The Swiss Stock Market Finished Higher In Sluggish Trade

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's lackluster trading session with a small increase.



The market received support from the positive performance of the pharma heavyweights, as well as the strong performance of the luxury goods companies.

Trading volume was on the light side amidst a continued lack of market moving economic data. Investors are also turning more cautious ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20. The earnings reporting season is also about to begin in the United States.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.29 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,449.19. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.33 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.26 percent.

Shares of Richemont jumped 4.0 percent Tuesday, in addition to its strong gains from the prior day. Morgan Stanley has rated the stock a "Buy" and has also increased its price target. Richemont will hold a trading update on Thursday which is expected to show whether the decline in demand for Swiss luxury watches has slowed down. Shares of rival Swatch also advanced 2.8 percent Tuesday.

Among the index heavyweights, Novartis increased 0.5 percent and Roche rose 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Nestlé fell 0.5 percent.

Actelion climbed 1.6 percent on speculation about the expected takeover by Johnson & Johnson. ABB gained 1.2 percent after it landed a million-dollar contract in India. Sonova rose 1.3 percent after it received a "Buy" recommendation from Mainfirst.

Galenica dropped 1.9 percent and Givaudan fell 1.1 percent. Shares of Swisscom also ended the day with a loss of 0.9 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM