The Swiss Stock Market Finished Higher As Pharma Heavyweights Support

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a modest gain, bouncing back from the loss of the previous session.



The solid performance of the pharma heavyweights provided support to the overall market. The positive opening on Wall Street also provided a boost in afternoon trade.

Political concerns were at the forefront Tuesday. Investors are focused on the upcoming elections in Europe, especially in France. The potential for a "Frexit" has investors in a nervous mood as far-right candidate Marine Le Pen begins to gain some support. Traders are also keeping an eye on the Trump administration, because of the protectionist policies of the new US government.

The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.47 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,370.14. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.41 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.54 percent.

Lonza shares was among the top performers, with an increase of 2.0 percent. Givaudan also gained 1.3 percent. The flavor and fragrance producer is recovering from losses last week, after its disappointing financial report.

Roche climbed 1.0 percent and Novartis rose 0.8 percent. The third index heavyweight, Nestle, also finished higher by 0.30 percent.

Actelion advanced 1.6 percent, moving back toward the Johnson & Johnson acquisition price. Galenica also rose 0.9 percent.

ABB finished higher by 0.6 percent ahead of its earnings report tomorrow. Swisscom, which is also due to report results Wednesday, closed up by 0.8 percent.

UBS slipped 0.2 percent despite an upgrade from Merrill Lynch to "Neutral" from "Underperform." Credit Suisse dropped 0.9 percent. Swiss Re dipped 0.2 percent after a weak report from German competitor Munich Re.

In the broad market, AMS surged 22 percent. The chipmaker said it expects revenue and profits to expand at a fast pace over the next three years.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

